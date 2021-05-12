Earnings results for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

DermTech last issued its earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm earned $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year. DermTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. DermTech will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DermTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.32%. The high price target for DMTK is $79.00 and the low price target for DMTK is $20.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DermTech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, DermTech has a forecasted upside of 68.3% from its current price of $33.27. DermTech has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech does not currently pay a dividend. DermTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

In the past three months, DermTech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,255,511.00 in company stock. Only 16.48% of the stock of DermTech is held by insiders. 51.35% of the stock of DermTech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK



Earnings for DermTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($2.15) per share. The P/E ratio of DermTech is -19.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DermTech is -19.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DermTech has a P/B Ratio of 32.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

