Earnings results for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.9399999999999995.

Dillard’s last issued its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dillard’s has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year. Dillard’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dillard’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.59%. The high price target for DDS is $80.00 and the low price target for DDS is $49.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dillard’s has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.25, Dillard’s has a forecasted downside of 35.6% from its current price of $104.41. Dillard’s has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dillard’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dillard’s is 14.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dillard’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.27% next year. This indicates that Dillard’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

In the past three months, Dillard’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,690.00 in company stock. Only 23.40% of the stock of Dillard’s is held by insiders. 74.99% of the stock of Dillard’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS



Earnings for Dillard’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.88) to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Dillard’s is -33.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dillard’s is -33.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dillard’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

