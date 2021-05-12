Earnings results for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.

Docebo last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm earned $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Its revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Docebo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Docebo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Docebo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Docebo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.49%. The high price target for DCBO is $85.00 and the low price target for DCBO is $57.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Docebo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.17, Docebo has a forecasted upside of 46.5% from its current price of $50.63. Docebo has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo does not currently pay a dividend. Docebo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

In the past three months, Docebo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO



Earnings for Docebo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.04 per share.

More latest stories: here