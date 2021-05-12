Earnings results for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

DoorDash last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.92. The company earned $970 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. DoorDash has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DoorDash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. DoorDash will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DoorDash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $169.12, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.79%. The high price target for DASH is $210.00 and the low price target for DASH is $135.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DoorDash has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $169.12, DoorDash has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $124.54. DoorDash has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

DoorDash does not currently pay a dividend. DoorDash does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DoorDash insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $63,753,923.00 in company stock.

Earnings for DoorDash are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to ($0.73) per share.

