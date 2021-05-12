Earnings results for eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

eMagin last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business earned $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. eMagin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. eMagin will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eMagin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.52%. The high price target for EMAN is $5.00 and the low price target for EMAN is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

eMagin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, eMagin has a forecasted upside of 115.5% from its current price of $2.32. eMagin has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin does not currently pay a dividend. eMagin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

In the past three months, eMagin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,596,062.00 in company stock. Only 8.70% of the stock of eMagin is held by insiders. Only 10.00% of the stock of eMagin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN



Earnings for eMagin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of eMagin is -16.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of eMagin is -16.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. eMagin has a P/B Ratio of 6.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here