Earnings results for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.88. The business earned $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eos Energy Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Eos Energy Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 208.91%. The high price target for EOSE is $35.00 and the low price target for EOSE is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Eos Energy Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

In the past three months, Eos Energy Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.50% of the stock of Eos Energy Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE



Earnings for Eos Energy Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.53) per share.

