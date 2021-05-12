Earnings results for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Eton Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm earned $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. Eton Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Eton Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eton Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.87%. The high price target for ETON is $14.00 and the low price target for ETON is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eton Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Eton Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 52.9% from its current price of $7.85. Eton Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eton Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

In the past three months, Eton Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,626,000.00 in company stock. Only 12.92% of the stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 29.06% of the stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON



Earnings for Eton Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($0.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals is -6.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 13.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

