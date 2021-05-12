Earnings results for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Evoke Pharma last posted its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm earned $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Evoke Pharma has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Evoke Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Evoke Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evoke Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 528.93%. The high price target for EVOK is $10.00 and the low price target for EVOK is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Evoke Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

In the past three months, Evoke Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.27% of the stock of Evoke Pharma is held by insiders. Only 7.06% of the stock of Evoke Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK



Earnings for Evoke Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Evoke Pharma is -3.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evoke Pharma is -3.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evoke Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 8.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

