Earnings results for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Evolus last announced its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company earned $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus has generated ($3.19) earnings per share over the last year. Evolus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Evolus will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evolus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.30%. The high price target for EOLS is $25.00 and the low price target for EOLS is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evolus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Evolus has a forecasted upside of 69.3% from its current price of $8.86. Evolus has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus does not currently pay a dividend. Evolus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

In the past three months, Evolus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.10% of the stock of Evolus is held by insiders. Only 21.66% of the stock of Evolus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS



Earnings for Evolus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.95) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Evolus is -4.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evolus is -4.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evolus has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

