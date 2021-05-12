Earnings results for Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Evolution Petroleum last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Evolution Petroleum has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Evolution Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evolution Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.44%. The high price target for EPM is $6.00 and the low price target for EPM is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evolution Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Evolution Petroleum has a forecasted upside of 55.4% from its current price of $3.86. Evolution Petroleum has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum pays a meaningful dividend of 3.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evolution Petroleum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evolution Petroleum is 85.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

In the past three months, Evolution Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Evolution Petroleum is held by insiders. 68.28% of the stock of Evolution Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM



The P/E ratio of Evolution Petroleum is -29.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evolution Petroleum is -29.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evolution Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here