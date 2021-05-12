Earnings results for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.23) earnings per share over the last year. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 210.90%. The high price target for EYEG is $14.00 and the low price target for EYEG is $10.25. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.13, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 210.9% from its current price of $3.90. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

In the past three months, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.00% of the stock of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.07% of the stock of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)



Earnings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

