Earnings results for Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Farmland Partners last announced its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Farmland Partners has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. Farmland Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Farmland Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.13%. The high price target for FPI is $11.50 and the low price target for FPI is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Farmland Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Farmland Partners has a forecasted downside of 15.1% from its current price of $13.55. Farmland Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Farmland Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Farmland Partners is 153.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Farmland Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.24% in the coming year. This indicates that Farmland Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

In the past three months, Farmland Partners insiders have sold 1,273.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $11,510.00 in company stock and sold $158,085.00 in company stock. Only 8.88% of the stock of Farmland Partners is held by insiders. 50.11% of the stock of Farmland Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI



Earnings for Farmland Partners are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Farmland Partners is -71.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Farmland Partners is -71.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Farmland Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

