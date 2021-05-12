Earnings results for Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12.

Fathom last issued its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fathom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fathom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Fathom will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fathom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.26%. The high price target for FTHM is $65.00 and the low price target for FTHM is $54.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fathom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.50, Fathom has a forecasted upside of 99.3% from its current price of $29.86. Fathom has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom does not currently pay a dividend. Fathom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

In the past three months, Fathom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.06% of the stock of Fathom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM



Earnings for Fathom are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.26) per share.

