Earnings results for Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Finance of America Equity Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.34%. The high price target for FOA is $15.00 and the low price target for FOA is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Finance of America Equity Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Finance of America Equity Capital has a forecasted upside of 46.3% from its current price of $10.25. Finance of America Equity Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Equity Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Finance of America Equity Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA)

In the past three months, Finance of America Equity Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA



