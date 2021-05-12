Earnings results for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.95.

Flexion Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm earned $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Flexion Therapeutics has generated ($3.93) earnings per share over the last year. Flexion Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Flexion Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 192.48%. The high price target for FLXN is $35.00 and the low price target for FLXN is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Flexion Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

In the past three months, Flexion Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.03% of the stock of Flexion Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN



Earnings for Flexion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.60) to ($1.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Flexion Therapeutics is -2.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Flexion Therapeutics is -2.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

