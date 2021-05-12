Earnings results for Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Fly Leasing last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm earned $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Fly Leasing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Fly Leasing will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fly Leasing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.02, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.30%. The high price target for FLY is $17.05 and the low price target for FLY is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fly Leasing has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.02, Fly Leasing has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $16.93. Fly Leasing has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing does not currently pay a dividend. Fly Leasing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

In the past three months, Fly Leasing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.75% of the stock of Fly Leasing is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY



Earnings for Fly Leasing are expected to decrease by -22.30% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Fly Leasing is 4.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of Fly Leasing is 4.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.73. Fly Leasing has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here