Earnings results for Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5.

Fossil Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fossil Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Fossil Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Fossil Group.

Dividend Strength: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fossil Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

In the past three months, Fossil Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,772,696.00 in company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of Fossil Group is held by insiders. 83.08% of the stock of Fossil Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL



The P/E ratio of Fossil Group is -5.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fossil Group is -5.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fossil Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

