Earnings results for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.94.

Analyst Opinion on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frontier Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.22%. The high price target for ULCC is $26.00 and the low price target for ULCC is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Frontier Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Frontier Group has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $20.65. Frontier Group has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group does not currently pay a dividend. Frontier Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

In the past three months, Frontier Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $359,907,557.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC



More latest stories: here