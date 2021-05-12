Earnings results for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Fuel Tech last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Fuel Tech has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. Fuel Tech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Fuel Tech will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Fuel Tech.

Dividend Strength: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech does not currently pay a dividend. Fuel Tech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

In the past three months, Fuel Tech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of Fuel Tech is held by insiders. Only 24.02% of the stock of Fuel Tech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK



The P/E ratio of Fuel Tech is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fuel Tech is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fuel Tech has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here