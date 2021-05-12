Earnings results for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Genasys last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 million. Genasys has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Genasys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Genasys will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genasys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.15%. The high price target for GNSS is $9.00 and the low price target for GNSS is $5.75. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genasys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.42, Genasys has a forecasted upside of 33.2% from its current price of $5.57. Genasys has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys does not currently pay a dividend. Genasys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

In the past three months, Genasys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $550,145.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Genasys is held by insiders. 55.79% of the stock of Genasys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS



Earnings for Genasys are expected to grow by 71.43% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Genasys is 16.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of Genasys is 16.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.86. Genasys has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

