Earnings results for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Gevo last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm earned $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year. Gevo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Gevo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gevo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 203.03%. The high price target for GEVO is $18.00 and the low price target for GEVO is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gevo has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo does not currently pay a dividend. Gevo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

In the past three months, Gevo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Gevo is held by insiders. Only 8.02% of the stock of Gevo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO



Earnings for Gevo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Gevo is -3.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gevo has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

