Earnings results for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Gladstone Land last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Gladstone Land has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Land has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Gladstone Land will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.75%. The high price target for LAND is $21.00 and the low price target for LAND is $16.50. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gladstone Land has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.10, Gladstone Land has a forecasted downside of 15.7% from its current price of $22.67. Gladstone Land has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gladstone Land has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Land is 94.74%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Land will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.26% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Land may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

In the past three months, Gladstone Land insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.98% of the stock of Gladstone Land is held by insiders. Only 32.59% of the stock of Gladstone Land is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND



Earnings for Gladstone Land are expected to grow by 1.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Land is -188.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Land is -188.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gladstone Land has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here