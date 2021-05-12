Earnings results for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Globant last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business earned $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.1. Globant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Globant will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $221.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.13%. The high price target for GLOB is $240.00 and the low price target for GLOB is $165.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Globant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $221.88, Globant has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $213.07. Globant has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant does not currently pay a dividend. Globant does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

In the past three months, Globant insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 89.97% of the stock of Globant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Globant (NYSE:GLOB)



Earnings for Globant are expected to grow by 34.66% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Globant is 169.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of Globant is 169.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 63.24. Globant has a P/B Ratio of 17.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

