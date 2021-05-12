Earnings results for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.

GoodRx last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company earned $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GoodRx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. GoodRx will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GoodRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.36%. The high price target for GDRX is $70.00 and the low price target for GDRX is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GoodRx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, GoodRx has a forecasted upside of 68.4% from its current price of $30.59. GoodRx has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx does not currently pay a dividend. GoodRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

In the past three months, GoodRx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $71,468,673.00 in company stock. 43.42% of the stock of GoodRx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX



Earnings for GoodRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to $0.11 per share. GoodRx has a PEG Ratio of 11.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

