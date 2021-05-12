Earnings results for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Hollysys Automation Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Hollysys Automation Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.07%. The high price target for HOLI is $22.20 and the low price target for HOLI is $16.10. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hollysys Automation Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.15, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a forecasted upside of 39.1% from its current price of $13.77. Hollysys Automation Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hollysys Automation Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 15.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hollysys Automation Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.85% next year. This indicates that Hollysys Automation Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

In the past three months, Hollysys Automation Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.39% of the stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI



Earnings for Hollysys Automation Technologies are expected to grow by 14.14% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 11.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 11.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

