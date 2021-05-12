Earnings results for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Hookipa Pharma last released its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Hookipa Pharma has generated ($2.41) earnings per share over the last year. Hookipa Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Hookipa Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hookipa Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.01%. The high price target for HOOK is $28.00 and the low price target for HOOK is $16.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hookipa Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.14, Hookipa Pharma has a forecasted upside of 39.0% from its current price of $15.21. Hookipa Pharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Hookipa Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

In the past three months, Hookipa Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,038,563.00 in company stock. Only 4.02% of the stock of Hookipa Pharma is held by insiders. Only 33.39% of the stock of Hookipa Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK



Earnings for Hookipa Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($2.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Hookipa Pharma is -9.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hookipa Pharma is -9.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hookipa Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here