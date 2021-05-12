Earnings results for HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

HyreCar last announced its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. HyreCar has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. HyreCar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HyreCar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.63%. The high price target for HYRE is $19.00 and the low price target for HYRE is $6.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar does not currently pay a dividend. HyreCar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

In the past three months, HyreCar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.40% of the stock of HyreCar is held by insiders. Only 31.78% of the stock of HyreCar is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE



Earnings for HyreCar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of HyreCar is -12.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HyreCar is -12.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HyreCar has a P/B Ratio of 25.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

