IMV Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

IMV last released its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. IMV has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. IMV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. IMV will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 206.15%. The high price target for IMV is $13.00 and the low price target for IMV is $3.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IMV has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.54, IMV has a forecasted upside of 206.2% from its current price of $2.79. IMV has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

IMV does not currently pay a dividend. IMV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, IMV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.74% of the stock of IMV is held by institutions.

Earnings for IMV are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of IMV is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMV is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMV has a P/B Ratio of 27.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

