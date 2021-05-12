Earnings results for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Infinity Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 209.28%. The high price target for INFI is $12.00 and the low price target for INFI is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 209.3% from its current price of $2.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Infinity Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Infinity Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.77% of the stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 46.66% of the stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is -4.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is -4.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 20.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

