Earnings results for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

iTeos Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). iTeos Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iTeos Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. iTeos Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 109.53%. The high price target for ITOS is $60.00 and the low price target for ITOS is $37.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iTeos Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.33, iTeos Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 109.5% from its current price of $22.59. iTeos Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. iTeos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

In the past three months, iTeos Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $191,805.00 in company stock. 71.07% of the stock of iTeos Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS



Earnings for iTeos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($1.86) per share.

