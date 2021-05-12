Earnings results for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

IZEA Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company earned $6.40 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. IZEA Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. IZEA Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IZEA Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.12%. The high price target for IZEA is $4.50 and the low price target for IZEA is $0.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. IZEA Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

In the past three months, IZEA Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of IZEA Worldwide is held by insiders. Only 1.56% of the stock of IZEA Worldwide is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA



Earnings for IZEA Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of IZEA Worldwide is -9.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IZEA Worldwide is -9.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IZEA Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 8.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

