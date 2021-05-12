Earnings results for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Kelly Services last released its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. Kelly Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Kelly Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kelly Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.43%. The high price target for KELYA is $26.00 and the low price target for KELYA is $25.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services does not currently pay a dividend. Kelly Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

In the past three months, Kelly Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $700,051.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Kelly Services is held by insiders. 67.55% of the stock of Kelly Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA



Earnings for Kelly Services are expected to grow by 22.14% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Kelly Services is -12.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kelly Services is -12.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kelly Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kelly Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

