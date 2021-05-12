Earnings results for KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6.

KemPharm last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.40. KemPharm has generated ($14.08) earnings per share over the last year. KemPharm has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. KemPharm will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KemPharm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.98%. The high price target for KMPH is $12.00 and the low price target for KMPH is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm does not currently pay a dividend. KemPharm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

In the past three months, KemPharm insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of KemPharm is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH



Earnings for KemPharm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to $5.92 per share. The P/E ratio of KemPharm is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KemPharm is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

