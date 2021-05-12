Earnings results for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Kezar Life Sciences last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Kezar Life Sciences has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Kezar Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kezar Life Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 197.03%. The high price target for KZR is $18.00 and the low price target for KZR is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kezar Life Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Kezar Life Sciences has a forecasted upside of 197.0% from its current price of $5.05. Kezar Life Sciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kezar Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

In the past three months, Kezar Life Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Kezar Life Sciences is held by insiders. 49.51% of the stock of Kezar Life Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR



Earnings for Kezar Life Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($1.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Kezar Life Sciences is -4.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kezar Life Sciences is -4.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kezar Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

