Earnings results for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

KNOT Offshore Partners last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. KNOT Offshore Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. KNOT Offshore Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KNOT Offshore Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.72%. The high price target for KNOP is $22.00 and the low price target for KNOP is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

KNOT Offshore Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, KNOT Offshore Partners has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $19.17. KNOT Offshore Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KNOT Offshore Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners is 115.56%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, KNOT Offshore Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.02% next year. This indicates that KNOT Offshore Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

In the past three months, KNOT Offshore Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP



Earnings for KNOT Offshore Partners are expected to grow by 47.12% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.81 per share. The P/E ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.73. KNOT Offshore Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here