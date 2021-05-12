Earnings results for Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Kubient last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm earned $1.10 million during the quarter. Kubient has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kubient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Kubient will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kubient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 141.64%. The high price target for KBNT is $13.00 and the low price target for KBNT is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kubient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Kubient has a forecasted upside of 141.6% from its current price of $5.38. Kubient has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient does not currently pay a dividend. Kubient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

In the past three months, Kubient insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $68,828.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Kubient is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT



