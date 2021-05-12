Earnings results for Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

Laird Superfood last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Laird Superfood has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Laird Superfood has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Laird Superfood will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Laird Superfood in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood does not currently pay a dividend. Laird Superfood does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

In the past three months, Laird Superfood insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $611,728.00 in company stock. Only 32.84% of the stock of Laird Superfood is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF



Earnings for Laird Superfood are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.06) to ($1.49) per share.

