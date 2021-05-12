Earnings results for Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Lazydays last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Lazydays has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lazydays in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.53%. The high price target for LAZY is $26.00 and the low price target for LAZY is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lazydays has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Lazydays has a forecasted downside of 5.5% from its current price of $23.64. Lazydays has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays does not currently pay a dividend. Lazydays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

In the past three months, Lazydays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Lazydays is held by insiders. Only 32.78% of the stock of Lazydays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY



The P/E ratio of Lazydays is 29.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.55. The P/E ratio of Lazydays is 29.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.86. Lazydays has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

