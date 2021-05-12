Earnings results for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Lineage Cell Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.37%. The high price target for LCTX is $7.00 and the low price target for LCTX is $4.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.60, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 132.4% from its current price of $2.41. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Lineage Cell Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Lineage Cell Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.00% of the stock of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is held by insiders. 35.72% of the stock of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is -13.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is -13.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

