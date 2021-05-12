Earnings results for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Malvern Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Malvern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.21%. The high price target for MLVF is $15.00 and the low price target for MLVF is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Malvern Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Malvern Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 20.2% from its current price of $18.80. Malvern Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Malvern Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

In the past three months, Malvern Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,694.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.39% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF



Earnings for Malvern Bancorp are expected to grow by 25.51% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 17.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.69. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 17.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.54. Malvern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

