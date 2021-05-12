Earnings results for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business earned $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.96) earnings per share over the last year. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Marinus Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.82%. The high price target for MRNS is $38.00 and the low price target for MRNS is $20.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.75, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 92.8% from its current price of $14.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Marinus Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

In the past three months, Marinus Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Marinus Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 79.32% of the stock of Marinus Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS



Earnings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.76) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here