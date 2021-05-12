Earnings results for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Marker Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Marker Therapeutics has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Marker Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Marker Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marker Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 286.90%. The high price target for MRKR is $16.00 and the low price target for MRKR is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marker Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.67, Marker Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 286.9% from its current price of $2.24. Marker Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Marker Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Marker Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Marker Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $14,249,996.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 30.90% of the stock of Marker Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 29.42% of the stock of Marker Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Marker Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Marker Therapeutics is -4.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marker Therapeutics is -4.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marker Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

