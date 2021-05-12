Earnings results for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Marrone Bio Innovations last posted its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm earned $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Marrone Bio Innovations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Marrone Bio Innovations will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marrone Bio Innovations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.10%. The high price target for MBII is $4.00 and the low price target for MBII is $3.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marrone Bio Innovations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.67, Marrone Bio Innovations has a forecasted upside of 138.1% from its current price of $1.54. Marrone Bio Innovations has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations does not currently pay a dividend. Marrone Bio Innovations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

In the past three months, Marrone Bio Innovations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.67% of the stock of Marrone Bio Innovations is held by insiders. Only 34.47% of the stock of Marrone Bio Innovations is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII



Earnings for Marrone Bio Innovations are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Marrone Bio Innovations is -8.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marrone Bio Innovations is -8.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marrone Bio Innovations has a P/B Ratio of 8.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

