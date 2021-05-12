Earnings results for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

MasterCraft Boat last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The business earned $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. MasterCraft Boat has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. MasterCraft Boat will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MasterCraft Boat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.18%. The high price target for MCFT is $40.00 and the low price target for MCFT is $22.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MasterCraft Boat has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.25, MasterCraft Boat has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $28.76. MasterCraft Boat has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat does not currently pay a dividend. MasterCraft Boat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

In the past three months, MasterCraft Boat insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of MasterCraft Boat is held by insiders. 82.85% of the stock of MasterCraft Boat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT



Earnings for MasterCraft Boat are expected to grow by 13.81% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of MasterCraft Boat is -23.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MasterCraft Boat is -23.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MasterCraft Boat has a P/B Ratio of 11.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here