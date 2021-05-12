Earnings results for MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.08.

Analyst Opinion on MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MedAvail in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.74%. The high price target for MDVL is $20.00 and the low price target for MDVL is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MedAvail has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, MedAvail has a forecasted upside of 59.7% from its current price of $12.52. MedAvail has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail does not currently pay a dividend. MedAvail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

In the past three months, MedAvail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.30% of the stock of MedAvail is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.24% of the stock of MedAvail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL



Earnings for MedAvail are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.11) to ($0.99) per share. The P/E ratio of MedAvail is -3.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MedAvail has a P/B Ratio of 8.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

