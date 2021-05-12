Earnings results for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.36%. The high price target for MAX is $75.00 and the low price target for MAX is $38.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MediaAlpha has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, MediaAlpha has a forecasted upside of 28.4% from its current price of $40.51. MediaAlpha has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha does not currently pay a dividend. MediaAlpha does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

In the past three months, MediaAlpha insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $125,665,485.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX



Earnings for MediaAlpha are expected to decrease by -80.65% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.06 per share.

