Earnings results for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

MediciNova last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. MediciNova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MediciNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediciNova in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 218.63%. The high price target for MNOV is $15.00 and the low price target for MNOV is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MediciNova has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, MediciNova has a forecasted upside of 218.6% from its current price of $4.08. MediciNova has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova does not currently pay a dividend. MediciNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

In the past three months, MediciNova insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,420.00 in company stock. Only 16.00% of the stock of MediciNova is held by insiders. Only 21.65% of the stock of MediciNova is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV



Earnings for MediciNova are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.45) per share. MediciNova has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

