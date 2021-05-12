Earnings results for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

MeiraGTx last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year. MeiraGTx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MeiraGTx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 142.83%. The high price target for MGTX is $45.00 and the low price target for MGTX is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MeiraGTx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, MeiraGTx has a forecasted upside of 142.8% from its current price of $13.59. MeiraGTx has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx does not currently pay a dividend. MeiraGTx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

In the past three months, MeiraGTx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $380,470.00 in company stock. Only 16.50% of the stock of MeiraGTx is held by insiders. 56.40% of the stock of MeiraGTx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX



Earnings for MeiraGTx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.70) to ($2.37) per share. The P/E ratio of MeiraGTx is -9.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MeiraGTx is -9.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MeiraGTx has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here