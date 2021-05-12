Earnings results for Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44.

Midwest last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $4.14. The firm earned ($0.83) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Midwest has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Midwest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Midwest will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Midwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.85%. The high price target for MDWT is $76.00 and the low price target for MDWT is $76.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Midwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, Midwest has a forecasted upside of 68.9% from its current price of $45.01. Midwest has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest does not currently pay a dividend. Midwest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

In the past three months, Midwest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.23% of the stock of Midwest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT



Earnings for Midwest are expected to grow by 820.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $4.60 per share.

More latest stories: here