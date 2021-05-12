Earnings results for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Minerva Neurosciences last announced its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Minerva Neurosciences has generated ($1.85) earnings per share over the last year. Minerva Neurosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Minerva Neurosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 194.76%. The high price target for NERV is $10.00 and the low price target for NERV is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Minerva Neurosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.75, Minerva Neurosciences has a forecasted upside of 194.8% from its current price of $2.29. Minerva Neurosciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Minerva Neurosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

In the past three months, Minerva Neurosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Minerva Neurosciences is held by insiders. 66.28% of the stock of Minerva Neurosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV



Earnings for Minerva Neurosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.02 to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Minerva Neurosciences is -4.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Minerva Neurosciences is -4.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Minerva Neurosciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here